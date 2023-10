Online betting gives clues to who may win the Nobel Prize in literature The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday. Who will be hailed as the world's greatest writer is anyone's guess — as wild speculation abounds.

Book News & Features Online betting gives clues to who may win the Nobel Prize in literature Online betting gives clues to who may win the Nobel Prize in literature Listen · 3:39 3:39 The winner of the Nobel Prize in literature will be announced Thursday. Who will be hailed as the world's greatest writer is anyone's guess — as wild speculation abounds. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor