Mourners pay respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall With a series of observances at city hall, mourners have been honoring Dianne Feinstein, who died last week. Democratic leaders will speak at a memorial service for the late senator on Thursday.

National Mourners pay respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall Mourners pay respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall Listen · 2:48 2:48 With a series of observances at city hall, mourners have been honoring Dianne Feinstein, who died last week. Democratic leaders will speak at a memorial service for the late senator on Thursday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor