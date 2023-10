Pakistan orders undocumented migrants out of the country by Nov. 1. Migrant's who don't leave by the deadline will have their property and assets seized, and face arrest and deportation. NPR's A Martinez talks to journalist Ahmed Quraishi about the crackdown.

