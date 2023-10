The 2023 Nobel Prize in literature goes to Norwegian writer Jon Fosse The playwright won "for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable," the Nobel panel said. Though little-known outside his home country, he is celebrated in literary circles.

