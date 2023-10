Some Christians want to make amends for the church's treatment of Indigenous people Several Christian denominations in recent years have repudiated a doctrine that was used to justify the subjugation of Native and Indigenous people. That's now playing out in local congregations.

Religion Some Christians want to make amends for the church's treatment of Indigenous people Some Christians want to make amends for the church's treatment of Indigenous people Listen · 6:43 6:43 Several Christian denominations in recent years have repudiated a doctrine that was used to justify the subjugation of Native and Indigenous people. That's now playing out in local congregations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor