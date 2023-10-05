The Minnesota Twins have broken their 21-year playoffs loss streak

Up until recently, the Minnesota Twins had one of the longest streaks running. They hadn't won a playoff game since 2002. Now, they're celebrating their first playoff series win in 21 years.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Talk about a drought. It has been more than 20 years since the Minnesota Twins won a playoff series until yesterday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: Swing and a miss - finally, 21 years in the making, and the Twins advance for the victory.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays in the first two games of a best-out-of-three series. Minnesota had not won a postseason game at all since President George W. Bush's first term in October 2004.

SUMMERS: Careful what you wish for, Minneapolis - you, too, Saint Paul. The Twins face the defending World Series champions the Houston Astros in a best-of-five series that starts on Saturday.

SHAPIRO: Judging by the sounds heard inside Target Field, home of the Twins, it seems like fans are pumped.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting) We want Houston. We want Houston.

SUMMERS: So if your baseball team's out, maybe you could send some good vibes to the Minnesota Twins.

(SOUNDBITE OF VULFPECK SONG, "CONSCIOUS CLUB")

