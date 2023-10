Ex-campaign treasurer for George Santos pleads guilty to felony charges Congressman George Santos' former campaign treasurer is pleading guilty to felon charges. She said she filed false campaign reports on behalf of Santos, who separately faces 13 felony charges.

Politics Ex-campaign treasurer for George Santos pleads guilty to felony charges