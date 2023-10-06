The News Roundup For October 6, 2023

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy lost his position this week as eight Republicans joined House Democrats in stripping him of his title. The House will now have to vote for a new Speaker. However, no clear front-runner for the position has emerged.

Migrant deaths have more than doubled at the border in El Paso, Texas, this year as scorching heat has made conditions for crossings incredibly dangerous. The toll of 148 deaths is a record high.

The judge in Donald Trump's civil case has issued a gag order for the former president after he attacked a clerk in the judge's office on social media.

"This morning one of the defendants posted on (a) social media account a disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post about a member of my staff. Although I have since ordered the post deleted, and apparently it was, it was also emailed out to millions of other recipients," said Judge Arthur Engoron.

The war in Ukraine continues as some analysts suggest global support for Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces is waning. No aid was included in the funding bill that kept the U.S. government open earlier this month. Poland has also stopped supplying Ukraine with weapons amid a dispute over grain exports.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is calling for continental solutions as migrants continue to make their way to the borders of the European Union.

Tensions between Canada and India over the supposed assassination of a Sikh leader inside the former's borders by the latter continue to bubble. Canada has ordered Indian officials to leave its borders. India has in turn done the same.

