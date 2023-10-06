Accessibility links
What's plaguing Paris and why are Catholics gathering in Rome? Take the NPR quiz To get the full 11 out of 11 in this week's news quiz, you'll need to know your Nobels and some Vatican vocab. High-school French won't hurt, either.
What's plaguing Paris and why are Catholics gathering in Rome? Find out in the quiz

Who wore it better?

So much drama! The House removed someone!

Yes, the White House ejected Commander "Sir Bites A Lot" Biden from the presidential residence. If you're up on his antics, you'll at least get this week's bonus question. There was drama in another House, too, but no one's talking about that.

To get the full 11 out of 11, you'll need to know your Nobels. And some Vatican vocab, and how the scientific method works. High-school French won't hurt, either.

Loading...

