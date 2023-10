GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz made history by engineering House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster Many of Matt Gaetz's constituents in his home district in Florida are celebrating him. Gaetz, however, angered many in his own party.

Politics GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz made history by engineering House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz made history by engineering House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster Listen · 3:27 3:27 Many of Matt Gaetz's constituents in his home district in Florida are celebrating him. Gaetz, however, angered many in his own party. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor