Guatemala enters a 5th day of a national strike Guatemala is in the grip of a political crisis, as people block highways to protest efforts to undermine the president-elect's transition to power.

Latin America Guatemala enters a 5th day of a national strike Guatemala enters a 5th day of a national strike Listen · 3:19 3:19 Guatemala is in the grip of a political crisis, as people block highways to protest efforts to undermine the president-elect's transition to power. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor