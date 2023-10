Remembering Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus who died at 80 The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that Dick Butkus, who is still considered one of the greatest defensive players in league history, had died.

Sports Remembering Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus who died at 80 Remembering Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus who died at 80 Listen · 1:35 1:35 The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that Dick Butkus, who is still considered one of the greatest defensive players in league history, had died. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor