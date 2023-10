Halloween display at a house in Glen Falls, N.Y., is so good — it was 'fire' So fire, as the slang term goes, that the fire department got a call. But the house wasn't burning down, it was a fire illusion made by two LED lights, a box fan, silver sheets and a fog machine.

