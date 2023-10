Dog trainers explain what prompts dogs to bite someone Joe Biden's dog Commander is out of the White House after a string of bites. We spoke to professional dog trainers about what causes dogs to bite.

Animals Dog trainers explain what prompts dogs to bite someone Dog trainers explain what prompts dogs to bite someone Listen · 1:33 1:33 Joe Biden's dog Commander is out of the White House after a string of bites. We spoke to professional dog trainers about what causes dogs to bite. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor