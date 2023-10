An Iranian human rights activist and journalist wins Nobel Peace Prize The Nobel Committee has awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Narges Mohammadi of Iran, currently imprisoned, for her efforts to ensure human rights for women.

