U.S. employers added far more jobs than anticipated in September U.S. employers added 336,000 jobs last month — about twice as many as forecasters expected. It's good news for job-seekers, but could complicate the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation.

Economy U.S. employers added far more jobs than anticipated in September U.S. employers added far more jobs than anticipated in September Listen · 3:41 3:41 U.S. employers added 336,000 jobs last month — about twice as many as forecasters expected. It's good news for job-seekers, but could complicate the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor