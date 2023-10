Headed to the MLB playoffs, the underdog Orioles have revitalized Baltimore The Baltimore Orioles have clinched a spot on the playoffs for the first time in years. The new, younger team has revived the city's hope for a World Series.

Sports Headed to the MLB playoffs, the underdog Orioles have revitalized Baltimore Headed to the MLB playoffs, the underdog Orioles have revitalized Baltimore Listen · 8:16 8:16 The Baltimore Orioles have clinched a spot on the playoffs for the first time in years. The new, younger team has revived the city's hope for a World Series. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor