Obituaries

Syrian author Khaled Khalifa, a titan of contemporary Arabic literature, dies at 59

Celebrated Syrian novelist Khaled Khalifa died at age 59 in Damascus. An important figure in contemporary Arabic literature, he was known for his outspoken nature and proclivity to critique power.