U.S. women dominate world gymnastic championships NPR's Juana Summers talks with editor in chief of Gymnastics Now Patricia Duffy, who is in Belgium for the World Gymnastics Championships, about the U.S. record-breaking win and notable gymnasts.

Sports U.S. women dominate world gymnastic championships U.S. women dominate world gymnastic championships Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with editor in chief of Gymnastics Now Patricia Duffy, who is in Belgium for the World Gymnastics Championships, about the U.S. record-breaking win and notable gymnasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor