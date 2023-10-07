#2385: Beyond Seat Warmers : The Best of Car Talk Even though the first automotive seat warmer was patented back in 1951, Tommy assures us that his 'hibachi method' predates that. Gene from Pennsylvania has updated Tommy's idea, slightly, but will it pass Click and Clack's rigorous safety standards? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2385: Beyond Seat Warmers

Listen · 33:55