Best Of: Allison Russell / The Evolution Of Female Bodies : Fresh Air Musician Allison Russell talks and sings about the physical and sexual abuse she endured from her racist adoptive father — and about how she learned she was worthy of being loved. Her new album is The Returner.



David Bianculli reviews Wes Anderson's adaptations of Roald Dahl short stories, now on Netflix.



Also, Cat Bohannon talks about her new book Eve, which explores the development of the female body-- from its ability to produce milk to why women menstruate — and why women's bodies for so long have been left out of biological and medical research.



Fresh Air Best Of: Allison Russell / The Evolution Of Female Bodies Best Of: Allison Russell / The Evolution Of Female Bodies Listen · 49:05 49:05 Musician Allison Russell talks and sings about the physical and sexual abuse she endured from her racist adoptive father — and about how she learned she was worthy of being loved. Her new album is The Returner.



David Bianculli reviews Wes Anderson's adaptations of Roald Dahl short stories, now on Netflix.



Also, Cat Bohannon talks about her new book Eve, which explores the development of the female body— from its ability to produce milk to why women menstruate — and why women's bodies for so long have been left out of biological and medical research.

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor