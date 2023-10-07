Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on the Supreme Court and being Miss Idaho

The United States Government, like anybody else, sometimes needs a lawyer. And it has one: a high ranking officer in the Department of Justice known as the Solicitor General, whose job is to argue for the Government in court, most importantly the Supreme Court. That office, once occupied by two future Supreme Court Justices is now held by Elizabeth Prelogar, and we are delighted she joins us this week. We'll see if she can argue her way to a win.