Accessibility links
Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on the Supreme Court and being Miss Idaho : Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar joins panelists Shantira Jackson, Maz Jobrani, and Roy Blount, Jr, to talk about how being named Miss Idaho prepared her for the Supreme Court

Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on the Supreme Court and being Miss Idaho

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on the Supreme Court and being Miss Idaho

Listen · 47:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198908040/1204431138" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Hosts Peter Sagal and Bill Kurtis
Enlarge this image
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!
Hosts Peter Sagal and Bill Kurtis
Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

The United States Government, like anybody else, sometimes needs a lawyer. And it has one: a high ranking officer in the Department of Justice known as the Solicitor General, whose job is to argue for the Government in court, most importantly the Supreme Court. That office, once occupied by two future Supreme Court Justices is now held by Elizabeth Prelogar, and we are delighted she joins us this week. We'll see if she can argue her way to a win.