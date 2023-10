Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu declares war after surprise attack by Gaza militants Gaza militants have infiltrated Israel in several locations, while militants inside Gaza fired a heavy barrage of rockets toward central and southern Israel, the Israeli military says.

Middle East Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu declares war after surprise attack by Gaza militants Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu declares war after surprise attack by Gaza militants Listen · 4:08 4:08 Gaza militants have infiltrated Israel in several locations, while militants inside Gaza fired a heavy barrage of rockets toward central and southern Israel, the Israeli military says. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor