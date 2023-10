As governments in Europe argue over the arrival of migrants, a charity rescues them at sea The staff of Doctors Without Borders is aboard a ship in the Mediterranean rescuing migrants, who are attempting to reach Europe in unsafe vessels.

The staff of Doctors Without Borders is aboard a ship in the Mediterranean rescuing migrants, who are attempting to reach Europe in unsafe vessels.