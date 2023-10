Folk musician Joan Baez on the new documentary 'Joan Baez: I Am A Noise' Folk musician Joan Baez was in the public eye for years, but a new documentary reveals the mental health issues she dealt with privately. NPR's Scott Simon asks Baez about the film.

Movie Interviews Folk musician Joan Baez on the new documentary 'Joan Baez: I Am A Noise' Folk musician Joan Baez on the new documentary 'Joan Baez: I Am A Noise' Listen · 9:22 9:22 Folk musician Joan Baez was in the public eye for years, but a new documentary reveals the mental health issues she dealt with privately. NPR's Scott Simon asks Baez about the film. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor