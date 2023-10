Husband of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner dedicates her award to Iranian women As prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, wins this year's Nobel Peace Prize, her husband tells NPR her award is for all Iranian women.

Middle East Husband of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner dedicates her award to Iranian women Husband of imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner dedicates her award to Iranian women Audio will be available later today. As prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, wins this year's Nobel Peace Prize, her husband tells NPR her award is for all Iranian women. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor