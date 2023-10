Reporting on disparities in Louisiana's oil and gas jobs NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Floodlight reporter Terry Jones about his reporting on the racial disparities in the hiring for oil and gas jobs in Louisiana.

National Reporting on disparities in Louisiana's oil and gas jobs Reporting on disparities in Louisiana's oil and gas jobs Listen · 6:37 6:37 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Floodlight reporter Terry Jones about his reporting on the racial disparities in the hiring for oil and gas jobs in Louisiana. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor