Megan Rapinoe plays her last regular season home game Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the season. Fans and soccer-watchers reflect on her legacy on and off the field.

Sports Megan Rapinoe plays her last regular season home game Megan Rapinoe plays her last regular season home game Listen · 5:24 5:24 Soccer legend Megan Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the season. Fans and soccer-watchers reflect on her legacy on and off the field. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor