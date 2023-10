A day after attacks from Gaza, Israeli victims mourn 'intelligence failure' As the worst fighting in decades takes place in Israel, we'll visit a packed Israeli hospital and speak with some victims, and also get reactions from Palestinians.

Middle East A day after attacks from Gaza, Israeli victims mourn 'intelligence failure' A day after attacks from Gaza, Israeli victims mourn 'intelligence failure' Listen · 7:09 7:09 As the worst fighting in decades takes place in Israel, we'll visit a packed Israeli hospital and speak with some victims, and also get reactions from Palestinians. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor