The Archdiocese of Baltimore declares bankruptcy just as new child sex abuse law passes The Archdiocese of Baltimore declared bankruptcy days before a Maryland state law could take effect that would expose the organization to numerous sexual abuse claims.

Religion The Archdiocese of Baltimore declares bankruptcy just as new child sex abuse law passes The Archdiocese of Baltimore declares bankruptcy just as new child sex abuse law passes Listen · 3:38 3:38 The Archdiocese of Baltimore declared bankruptcy days before a Maryland state law could take effect that would expose the organization to numerous sexual abuse claims. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor