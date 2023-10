Israel's neighbors call for calm in the conflict, protestors take to the streets Many leaders in the Middle East are urging calm as a war breaks out in Israel, but there are street protests in parts of the Muslim world.

Middle East Israel's neighbors call for calm in the conflict, protestors take to the streets Israel's neighbors call for calm in the conflict, protestors take to the streets Listen · 3:22 3:22 Many leaders in the Middle East are urging calm as a war breaks out in Israel, but there are street protests in parts of the Muslim world. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor