Alabama's new Congressional district map turns one seat blue after long legal battle A new congressional map drawn by the courts for Alabama will likely turn one Congressional seat blue. We get reaction from both parties.

National Alabama's new Congressional district map turns one seat blue after long legal battle Alabama's new Congressional district map turns one seat blue after long legal battle Listen · 3:26 3:26 A new congressional map drawn by the courts for Alabama will likely turn one Congressional seat blue. We get reaction from both parties. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor