A trans teenager and her mom reflect on Nebraska restricting gender-affirming care NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with transgender teenager Nola Rhea and her mother Heather Rhea about a new Nebraska law restricting gender-affirming care.

National A trans teenager and her mom reflect on Nebraska restricting gender-affirming care A trans teenager and her mom reflect on Nebraska restricting gender-affirming care Listen · 6:52 6:52 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with transgender teenager Nola Rhea and her mother Heather Rhea about a new Nebraska law restricting gender-affirming care. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor