U.S. calls on countries with influence over Hamas to condemn its assault on Israel The United Nations Security Council met in emergency session as diplomats try to contain the conflict in Gaza. The Biden administration says it is standing firmly behind Israel.

Middle East U.S. calls on countries with influence over Hamas to condemn its assault on Israel U.S. calls on countries with influence over Hamas to condemn its assault on Israel Listen · 3:35 3:35 The United Nations Security Council met in emergency session as diplomats try to contain the conflict in Gaza. The Biden administration says it is standing firmly behind Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor