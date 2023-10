Morning news brief Hamas attack on Israel touches off an all-out war. How did Hamas militants plan and carry out such a large attack without advance warning? Series of quakes in Afghanistan kills over 2,000 people.

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:15 11:15 Hamas attack on Israel touches off an all-out war. How did Hamas militants plan and carry out such a large attack without advance warning? Series of quakes in Afghanistan kills over 2,000 people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor