Guatemalans protest attempts to overturn the results of presidential election For over a week now, thousands of people in Guatemala have been blockading roads and taking to the streets in protest at attempts to undermine the president-elect's transition to power.

For over a week now, thousands of people in Guatemala have been blockading roads and taking to the streets in protest at attempts to undermine the president-elect's transition to power.