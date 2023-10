Rescue workers hurry to reach hundreds of Afghans buried under quake debris A powerful earthquake has killed more than 2,000 people in western Afghanistan.

Asia Rescue workers hurry to reach hundreds of Afghans buried under quake debris Rescue workers hurry to reach hundreds of Afghans buried under quake debris Listen · 3:17 3:17 A powerful earthquake has killed more than 2,000 people in western Afghanistan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor