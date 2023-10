The latest on Israel's response to the surprise attack by Hamas over the weekend The death toll on each side is rising since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack in Gaza. The Israeli government has ordered a complete siege of Gaza strip.

Middle East The latest on Israel's response to the surprise attack by Hamas over the weekend The latest on Israel's response to the surprise attack by Hamas over the weekend Listen · 5:42 5:42 The death toll on each side is rising since Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack in Gaza. The Israeli government has ordered a complete siege of Gaza strip. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor