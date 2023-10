Trump holds a rally in New Hampshire in an effort to solidify early primary support Former President Donald Trump help a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, N.H., commenting on current events like the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Elections Trump holds a rally in New Hampshire in an effort to solidify early primary support Former President Donald Trump help a campaign rally in Wolfeboro, N.H., commenting on current events like the Israel-Hamas conflict.