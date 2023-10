Historic federal funding of HBCUs coincides with the rise of state funding shortfalls NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Tony Allen, Delaware State University president and chairman of the Biden administration's Board of Advisors on HBCUs, about the funding shortfall HBCUs have faced.

Education Historic federal funding of HBCUs coincides with the rise of state funding shortfalls Historic federal funding of HBCUs coincides with the rise of state funding shortfalls Listen · 4:33 4:33 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Tony Allen, Delaware State University president and chairman of the Biden administration's Board of Advisors on HBCUs, about the funding shortfall HBCUs have faced. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor