A person helped a woman who fell on the ice, and changed her life in the process In January 2015, Lauren Passell slipped and fell on an icy New York City street, completely breaking her hip. She says one of the people who came up to help her changed her life.

Culture A person helped a woman who fell on the ice, and changed her life in the process A person helped a woman who fell on the ice, and changed her life in the process Audio will be available later today. In January 2015, Lauren Passell slipped and fell on an icy New York City street, completely breaking her hip. She says one of the people who came up to help her changed her life. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor