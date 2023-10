The situation in Gaza from a doctor on the ground Dr. Medhat Abbas, Gaza's Health Ministry director general, said his hospital was already short on medical supplies and medications. Now, with military strikes that have killed hundreds, it's worse.

Middle East The situation in Gaza from a doctor on the ground Dr. Medhat Abbas, Gaza's Health Ministry director general, said his hospital was already short on medical supplies and medications. Now, with military strikes that have killed hundreds, it's worse.