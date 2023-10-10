Maria Bamford on her new memoir "Sure, I'll Join Your Cult"

Maria Bamford, the brilliant stand up comic, has spent a lifetime looking for help.

For as long as she can remember, she's dealt with anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, among other issues. She's seen therapists, attended seminars, and joined support groups.

She's managed it better lately, but that management is work. And it's work she acknowledges she can't really do alone.

So Bamford wrote a book. It's called Sure, I'll Join Your Cult. In it, she writes about her journey to find mental health that works for her. She also shares advice for others looking to do the same. And because it's a book by Maria Bamford – one of the greatest standup comics around today – it's also very, very funny.

She joins the show to talk about the new book and the lessons she learned from writing it. She'll also read a bit of the new memoir to us.