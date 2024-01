Keegan-Michael Key On The History Of Sketch Comedy : Fresh Air The Key & Peele and Schmigadoon! star explains why he loves sketch comedy — watching it, performing it and writing about it. His book, with writing partner Elle Key, is The History of Sketch Comedy.



David Bianculli reviews Wes Anderson's adaptation of Roald Dahl short stories, now on Netflix.

Fresh Air Keegan-Michael Key On The History Of Sketch Comedy Keegan-Michael Key On The History Of Sketch Comedy Listen · 45:16 45:16 The Key & Peele and Schmigadoon! star explains why he loves sketch comedy — watching it, performing it and writing about it. His book, with writing partner Elle Key, is The History of Sketch Comedy.



David Bianculli reviews Wes Anderson's adaptation of Roald Dahl short stories, now on Netflix. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor