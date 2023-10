Morning news brief Israel's military strikes back after Hamas' incursion into Israel. Several U.S. cities have seen marches in support of Palestinians. The House is paralyzed until Republicans can elect a new speaker.

Middle East Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:34 11:34 Israel's military strikes back after Hamas' incursion into Israel. Several U.S. cities have seen marches in support of Palestinians. The House is paralyzed until Republicans can elect a new speaker. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor