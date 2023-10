McCarthy indicates he would serve again as House speaker if he could get the votes House Republicans plan to hold a forum Tuesday to vet candidates for speaker of the House. A vote for speaker is set for Wednesday. How likely is that Kevin McCarthy could serve as speaker again?

Politics McCarthy indicates he would serve again as House speaker if he could get the votes McCarthy indicates he would serve again as House speaker if he could get the votes Listen · 3:19 3:19 House Republicans plan to hold a forum Tuesday to vet candidates for speaker of the House. A vote for speaker is set for Wednesday. How likely is that Kevin McCarthy could serve as speaker again? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor