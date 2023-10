A survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Hughes Van Ellis, dies at 102 Ellis was one of the last three known living survivors of the 1921 massacre, one of the worst episodes of racist terrorism in U.S. history. He spent many years advocating for justice for the victims.

A survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Hughes Van Ellis, dies at 102 Ellis was one of the last three known living survivors of the 1921 massacre, one of the worst episodes of racist terrorism in U.S. history. He spent many years advocating for justice for the victims.