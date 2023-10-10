Up First briefing: Israel is regaining Gaza border; GOP reps race to find new speaker

Today's top stories

The Israeli military says it has nearly regained control of the Gaza border after Saturday's surprise attack from Hamas. Palestinian and Israeli civilian death tolls continue to climb. President Biden and several European leaders have condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Israel.

Reporting on Up First from Tel Aviv, NPR's Daniel Estrin says Israelis are "simply astonished" in the aftermath and feel their government has failed to protect them. Meanwhile, Israel has declared a "total" blockade on the Gaza Strip, and many Palestinians are seeking shelter at the main hospital. An NPR producer spoke to a woman there, who said there is no safe space left in Gaza.

Thousands of Americans have participated in pro-Palestinian marches in several cities, including New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. NPR's Brian Mann spoke to People's Forum head Manolo De Los Santos, who defended his group's right to peacefully protest and criticize Israel's ongoing treatment of Palestinians.

An Israeli man tells Morning Edition that six of his family members are missing, and he believes Hamas kidnapped them. He says it took him nearly two days to "understand it's not a dream."

See photos from the ground with NPR's visual report. Editor's note: This report contains some graphic images.

The war in Israel and Gaza has heightened urgency in the U.S. House to elect a new speaker. Republican representatives are expected to hold a candidate forum tonight, where Reps. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan will address their colleagues. A closed-door, secret ballot election among Republicans is expected tomorrow morning.

House Republicans don't want another lengthy public battle and multiple rounds of votes for House Speaker. NPR's Susan Davis says. She adds that following the attack on Israel, there's a fear of projecting an image of U.S. democracy in disarray.

Without a House Speaker, Congress can't approve foreign aid, pass government spending or confirm ambassadors like former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who is awaiting confirmation as the U.S. ambassador to Israel. Here are five of the most pressing issues on hold.

President Biden was interviewed this weekend by special counsel Robert Hur as part of an ongoing investigation into his handling of classified documents found at his Delaware home and an office in Washington, D.C. The material was reportedly tied to his time as vice president and senator.

Body electric

Body Electric is a 6-part investigation and interactive project with TED Radio Hour host Manoush Zomorodi exploring the relationship between our technology and our bodies...and how we can improve it.

Personal computers have revolutionized the way we work and communicate. They've also taken their toll on our bodies along the way.

NPR's Manoush Zomorodi explores how we got into this toxic relationship with computers — and why we stay committed.

Picture show

Nearly 7 million Venezuelans have fled their country in the past decade due to hyperinflation, violence and censorship. Many are in Colombia's city of Medellín, a bustling hub that promotes progressiveness and inclusivity. But many migrants there say they found empty promises.

See photos of Venezuelans staying there now and read about how they've found community despite all the obstacles.

3 things to know before you go

