Keegan-Michael Key breaks down how he sets up a joke The Key & Peele and Schmigadoon! star explains why he loves sketch comedy — watching it, performing it and writing about it. His book, with writing partner Elle Key, is The History of Sketch Comedy.

Television Keegan-Michael Key breaks down how he sets up a joke Keegan-Michael Key breaks down how he sets up a joke Listen · 35:02 35:02 The Key & Peele and Schmigadoon! star explains why he loves sketch comedy — watching it, performing it and writing about it. His book, with writing partner Elle Key, is The History of Sketch Comedy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor