Hamas attack on Israeli techno festival leaves at least 260 dead and many missing An Israeli techno music festival has become Israel's single deadliest attack on civilians in its history. At least 260 young Israelis were gunned down by Hamas militants. Many more are missing.

Middle East Hamas attack on Israeli techno festival leaves at least 260 dead and many missing Hamas attack on Israeli techno festival leaves at least 260 dead and many missing Listen · 4:59 4:59 An Israeli techno music festival has become Israel's single deadliest attack on civilians in its history. At least 260 young Israelis were gunned down by Hamas militants. Many more are missing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor